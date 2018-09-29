Probe unbiased & meticulous: Pune top cop

Supreme court Friday upheld the contention of Pune police that the arrests could not be attributed to any dissenting views (File) Supreme court Friday upheld the contention of Pune police that the arrests could not be attributed to any dissenting views (File)

Relieved that the Supreme Court had rejected a plea to release the five activists the Pune City Police had arrested last month, city police commissioner K Venkatasham on Friday said the investigations in the case had been totally “unbiased” and based on evidence collected “meticulously” over months.

The Supreme Court, through a 2-1 majority verdict, on Friday refused to entertain the plea of the petitioners to set up a special investigation team, and declined to interfere in the ongoing investigations of the Pune police. Significantly, it upheld the contention of Pune police that the arrests could not be attributed to any dissenting views or differing political ideology that the activists might have had.

The Supreme Court, in the majority order, said it was of the considered opinion that “it is not a case of arrest because of mere dissenting views expressed or difference in the political ideology of the named accused, but concerning their link with members of the banned organisation and its activities”.

Venkatasham expressed satisfaction at the Supreme Court order. “Maharashtra Police are known for their professionalism and unbiased investigation. That can be seen in the way this case has been probed,” he told The Indian Express.

“Our appreciation goes to the investigation team for meticulously putting together the evidences for the further scrutiny of the court of law. It was only after collating the information and piecing together all clues, that the decision to make the arrests was made at the time,” he said.

