Probe over, report being analysed in Asthana bribery case: CBI seeks more time from HC

Rakesh Asthana. (File) Rakesh Asthana. (File)

The CBI Tuesday told the Delhi High Court that it has completed the probe in an alleged bribery and extortion case against the agency’s former special director Rakesh Asthana and others, and the same is being examined by supervisory officers.

The CBI’s contention was placed through an application before the court on expiry of the two months’ time given to the agency to complete the probe.

The Indian Express in October reported that Asthana is likely to be absolved of all charges of corruption in an FIR registered by former CBI director Alok Verma. The CBI’s investigating officer (IO) in the case has prepared a report exonerating Asthana and it has been submitted to superiors, sources said.

Without specifying the time period for a final report, the CBI stated that the analysis has been completed at three of the eight levels of supervision. “The report containing details of investigation and evidence gathered had been prepared before the submission of the last status report before this court. As per the established procedure of CBI, the said report submitted by the IO is required to be analysed/examined by at eight levels, including legal scrutiny… The issues pointed out in legal scrutiny and by the supervisory officers are also being attended to simultaneously to complete the investigation as expeditiously as possible,” the application stated.

Seeking more time to prepare the final report, the CBI urged the court that it will be in the “interest of justice”.

On May 31, the High Court had granted the CBI four months’ time to complete the probe into the matter, also involving DSP Devender Kumar, middleman Manoj Prasad and others.

Asthana, Kumar and Prasad had moved court seeking quashing of the FIR against them. The court in January dismissed their plea and said that the investigation against the four should be completed within 10 weeks.

