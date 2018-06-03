Probe ordered into viral fake quote of UP MP Tabassum Begum

The complainant has alleged that a fake Twitter account was also opened in the name of Tabassum. (Express photo by Praveen Jain) The complainant has alleged that a fake Twitter account was also opened in the name of Tabassum. (Express photo by Praveen Jain)

Shamli police on Saturday directed its Kairana counterparts to probe into a complaint regarding a fake quote of Tabassum Begum, the newly-elected Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) MP from Kairana.

The direction comes after a representative of the MP filed a complaint in this regard. The fake quote, attibuted to the MP, was reportedly posted on social media and has gone viral, police said.

The complainant has alleged that a fake Twitter account was also opened in the name of Tabassum.

The cyber cell of Shamli police has been asked to investigate the case, said SP Verma. An FIR would be lodged soon, police said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App