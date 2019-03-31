Probe ordered after UP cop ‘shares’ invite for BJP event

An inquiry has been ordered Saturday, a day after two messages inviting people to a BJP programme were forwarded on WhatsApp from the official phone number of the station house officer (SHO) of Lonal in Uttar Pradesh’s Hardoi district.

The BJP MLA from Sawayajpur constituency in the district, Kunwar Madhvendra Pratap Singh, held Pichhda Varg Sammelan’ (backward caste program) on Saturday.

The circle officer (CO) of Harpalpur area, Rakesh Vashisht, who has been handed over the inquiry, said SHO Vinod Kumar Sharma was on leave and out of station on Friday. He had left his official number with senior sub-inspector (SSI) Yogesh Kumar. Yogesh had shared the messages on a WhatsApp group, the CO said. The group includes policemen of Lonar police station, other senior police officials and journalists.

Two forwards were shared from the official number. The first message was an invite in the form of a pamphlet with details of the event. The pamphlet carried the photos of top BJP leaders, including PM Narendra Modi.

The second message reads, “March 30, 2019 ko 11 baje Sawayajpur Bazar maidan me hone wale Pichhda Warg Sammelan me sabhi devtulya karyakartaon ka hardik swagat evam abhinandan hai (All respected workers are welcome to attend the programme at Sawayajpur Bazar at 11 am on March 30, 2019).”

The office of MLA Singh confirmed that BJP’s Pichhda Varg Sammelan was organised at Sawayajpur Bazar on Saturday.

“The SHO was in Lucknow with permission yesterday (Friday) and he had handed over the charge and the official SIM-card to SSI Yogesh Kumar who forwarded the messages. His intention behind forwarding the messages was to ensure proper security for the event. However, we cannot deny that he is at fault… I would conduct inquiry and submit a report soon,” the CO said.

The SSI told The Indian Express that he was supposed to send the messages to a different WhatsApp group after the district administration had given permission for the programme.