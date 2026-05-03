Probe ordered after health worker, newborn die at Jharkhand hospital, family alleges negligence

Durgacharan Banra alleged when he had brought his pregnant wife Binita Banra – a community health worker from Hathisiring village, to the hospital Wednesday, she was “healthy and walking normally”. (Express Photo/Image enhanced using AI)

An Adivasi health worker and her newborn son died during delivery at a community health centre in Jharkhand’s Seraikela-Kharsawan district, with the procedure allegedly conducted using mobile phone flashlights during a power outage. A probe has been ordered after the family alleged negligence.

The incident occurred at the Community Health Centre in the Rajnagar police station area.

Durgacharan Banra alleged when he had brought his pregnant wife Binita Banra – a community health worker from Hathisiring village, to the hospital Wednesday, she was “healthy and walking normally”. She remained stable through Wednesday night and Thursday, but late at night, when he briefly stepped away, nurses allegedly shifted her to the delivery room, he claimed.