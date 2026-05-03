Probe ordered after health worker, newborn die at Jharkhand hospital, family alleges negligence

Durgacharan Banra alleged when he had brought his pregnant wife Binita Banra – a community health worker from Hathisiring village, to the hospital Wednesday, she was “healthy and walking normally”. (Express Photo/Image enhanced using AI)
An Adivasi health worker and her newborn son died during delivery at a community health centre in Jharkhand’s Seraikela-Kharsawan district, with the procedure allegedly conducted using mobile phone flashlights during a power outage. A probe has been ordered after the family alleged negligence.
The incident occurred at the Community Health Centre in the Rajnagar police station area.
Durgacharan Banra alleged when he had brought his pregnant wife Binita Banra – a community health worker from Hathisiring village, to the hospital Wednesday, she was “healthy and walking normally”. She remained stable through Wednesday night and Thursday, but late at night, when he briefly stepped away, nurses allegedly shifted her to the delivery room, he claimed.
“When I returned, a nurse came panicking and asked if I was with the patient. I was with my father’s sister and my older paternal aunt. I rushed to the delivery room and saw there was no doctor and no electricity. The nurses were forced to conduct the delivery without power. I used my mobile phone flashlight while they were doing the delivery,” he alleged
He claimed that he urged nurses to conduct a surgery, but his requests were ignored. “She kept getting weaker and losing energy. Finally, the baby came out breathless and at the same time, my wife also lost her life,” he said.
Banra further alleged that after the deaths, staff shouted at him and asked him to leave. “After some time, I booked a vehicle and took my wife the same night. Despite her deteriorating condition, she was neither given adequate treatment nor referred in time to a higher facility, and demanded strict action,” he alleged, adding he would approach the police.
The deceased is survived by two daughters.
Following the incident, officials reached the hospital and assured an inquiry. Seraikela-Kharsawan Deputy Commissioner Nitish Kumar Singh said a committee has been formed to probe the incident and a report is expected soon. “The committee is conducting an investigation, and we will be able to share the findings by tomorrow evening. As per the preliminary inquiry, the woman died due to postpartum haemorrhage. The baby was found entangled in the umbilical cord, leading to choking during what was a normal delivery. This is what the preliminary report suggests. A detailed report will be released once the investigation is complete,” he said.
Shubham Tigga is a Correspondent at The Indian Express, presently based in Pune, where he covers the intersections of infrastructure, labor, and the modern economy. His reporting focuses on civil aviation, urban mobility, the gig economy, and workers' unions, providing critical insights into how transit and commercial sectors impact the daily lives of citizens.
Expertise & Background
Before moving to Pune, he reported extensively from his home state of Chhattisgarh, where he focused on Indigenous (Adivasi) issues, environmental justice, and grassroots struggles in mainland India. This experience gives him a unique lens through which he analyzes the impact of large-scale infrastructure projects on local communities.
Academic Foundation
He is an alumnus of the prestigious Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), where he honed his skills in investigative reporting and ethical journalism. His academic training, combined with his field experience in Central India, allows him to navigate complex socio-economic landscapes with nuance and accuracy.
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