Probe on trolling of Sushma Swaraj: govt avoids direct reply

External affair minister Sushma Swaraj outside Parliament (Express Photo.Anil Sharma/File) External affair minister Sushma Swaraj outside Parliament (Express Photo.Anil Sharma/File)

The Union Home Ministry on Tuesday avoided a direct reply on whether an inquiry was conducted into the recent incident in which External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj was trolled on social media. The ministry said that an investigation is ordered in such cases (only) on receipt of a complaint. Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Prasun Banerjee had submitted a written question in Lok Sabha on whether the government had conducted any inquiry into the incident, and if it had, whether the standard protocol was followed.

In a written reply, Union Minister of State for Home Hansraj Gangaram Ahir said, “On receipt of complaints from affected persons, law enforcement agencies require social media platforms to remove such content or block them from viewing and take up investigation and other action as per law against the culprits.”

Swaraj was recently targeted on social media platforms following the transfer of a Passport Seva Kendra official in Lucknow for allegedly humiliating an interfaith couple.

Mishra was transferred from Lucknow to Gorakhpur after the couple alleged that he humiliated them when they went to his office with their passport applications. When the controversy broke, Swaraj was on an official visit to France, Belgium and Luxembourg.

While Home Minister Rajnath Singh had said that the trolling of Swaraj was wrong, Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari had described the way she was trolled and the kind of propaganda that was being spread against her as “very unfortunate”.

