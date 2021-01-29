scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, January 29, 2021
Must Read

Probe on after businessman ‘kidnapped for Rs 3.30 crore ransom’

According to police, Komil Dudhwala, a resident of Karimabad Society on Ghod Dod road in Surat, was on his way to a health club on his bike when a car intercepted him around 7 am near Krishnakunj Society.

By: Express News Service | Surat | January 29, 2021 5:56:38 am
Surat latest news, Surat police, surat kidnapping, surat businessman, Karimabad Society surat, Komil Dudhwala, Rs 3.30 crore kidnapping, gujarat kidnapping news, indian express newsA 36-year-old businessman was allegedly kidnapped for a ransom of Rs 3.30 crore on Thursday, following which police launched an investigation.

A 36-year-old businessman was allegedly kidnapped for a ransom of Rs 3.30 crore on Thursday, following which police launched an investigation.

According to police, Komil Dudhwala, a resident of Karimabad Society on Ghod Dod road in Surat, was on his way to a health club on his bike when a car intercepted him around 7 am near Krishnakunj Society. Three youths came out of the car and forced Komil into the vehicle, leaving his bike behind, police said based on CCTV footage from the area.

At 8 am, a call came from Komil’s mobile phone to his father Noorali Dudhwala. The caller told him that Komil has been kidnapped and to get him back unhurt, he has to pay Rs 3.30 crore, about which Noorali immediately informed the Umra police.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Top News Right Now
Click here for more

Police took Noorali through the route and found Komil’s bike parked on the roadside.

Deputy Commissioner of police Zone 3, Vidhi Chaudhari, said, “The victim runs a travel bag trading shop on Bhagal road. He was kidnapped while he was on his way to the health club. We are trying to identify the accused on the basis of CCTV footage”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 29: Latest News

Advertisement