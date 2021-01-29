Probe on after businessman ‘kidnapped for Rs 3.30 crore ransom’

A 36-year-old businessman was allegedly kidnapped for a ransom of Rs 3.30 crore on Thursday, following which police launched an investigation.

According to police, Komil Dudhwala, a resident of Karimabad Society on Ghod Dod road in Surat, was on his way to a health club on his bike when a car intercepted him around 7 am near Krishnakunj Society. Three youths came out of the car and forced Komil into the vehicle, leaving his bike behind, police said based on CCTV footage from the area.

At 8 am, a call came from Komil’s mobile phone to his father Noorali Dudhwala. The caller told him that Komil has been kidnapped and to get him back unhurt, he has to pay Rs 3.30 crore, about which Noorali immediately informed the Umra police.

Police took Noorali through the route and found Komil’s bike parked on the roadside.

Deputy Commissioner of police Zone 3, Vidhi Chaudhari, said, “The victim runs a travel bag trading shop on Bhagal road. He was kidnapped while he was on his way to the health club. We are trying to identify the accused on the basis of CCTV footage”