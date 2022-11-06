Probe not over: 2 yrs after UAE cops closed case in Kerala man’s death, CBI files FIR

Two years after police in the UAE had closed the probe into the death of T P Harris, an Abu Dhabi-based businessman originally from Kerala, calling it a case of suicide, the CBI has opened investigation by registering an FIR of murder and criminal conspiracy against 10 people in the case.

Harris was found dead, along with a woman staff member, at Mussafah Shabiya apartments in Abu Dhabi on March 5, 2020.

The CBI registered the FIR on November 3, on the basis of a complaint lodged by Harris’s sister, Harifa. She has alleged that Harris and his colleague, Dency, were killed by assailants as part of a conspiracy by a friend of her brother — Shaibin Asharaf, 42, who comes from Malappuram, Kerala — along with Harris’s former wife, Nasleen, and her father.

Their motive, Hrifa alleged in her complaint, was to “grab his business”.

The CBI action in the matter comes on the back of a Kerala High Court direction, asking a central agency to take over the probe from Kerala Police. The HC order came while hearing a petition by Harris’s mother for further investigation into her son’s death.

In his October 14 order, Justice Ziyad Rahman A.A. of Kerala High Court said, “As the incident (death)…occurred in Abu Dhabi, a proper investigation cannot be conducted by state police. Therefore, she (victim’s mother) seeks an order to hand over the investigation to CBI, and this writ petition is submitted in such circumstances,” he said.

The judge said: “I am of the view that this is a matter to be seriously investigated, and the truth has to be found out. As rightly pointed out by the Public Prosecutor, since the incident occurred in Abu Dhabi, coordination with Foreign Agency that investigated the matter initially is absolutely necessary…the competent authority to conduct such an investigation can only be CBI. In such circumstances, this writ petition is allowed, and CBI is directed to take up the investigation, and conduct an effective investigation.”

For Kerala Police, which was probing the case earlier, an unexpected breakthrough came in the form of a pen drive carrying purported information about another murder, with a common suspected link: Shaibin Ashraf.

On April 29 this year, five people threatened self-immolation in Thiruvananthapuram, claiming that one Shaibin had cheated them and that they had committed crimes at his behest. One of them, T Naushad, gave police the pen-drive, claiming it contained evidence of a murder.

Police later found that a small-time healer from Karnataka’s Mysuru, Shaba Sharif, 60, locally known for treating piles, was abducted from his home in 2019 and was kept in captivity at a house in Kerala’s Malappuram district for more than a year. The accused allegedly wanted to ferret out the secret formula of his piles ‘treatment’. They eventually killed him.

In May this year, police claimed to have arrested the prime accused after nabbing Shaibin, a Malappuram native who runs a hotel business and other ventures in the Gulf, and three of his accomplices, for Shaba Sherif’s murder. Shaibin allegedly wanted to extract the secret of the traditional potion prepared by Shaba to produce it commercially.

In her complaint, based on which the FIR was lodged, Harifa stated that Harris married Nasleena in 2010 and together they started a business consultancy firm in Abu Dhabi. Soon, they became friends with Shaibin, who in time “became jealous” of Harris’s business growth.

Harris, according to the complainant, divorced Nasleena after he learnt that she had an affair with Shaibin. “On March 1, 2018, Harris was attacked at Kozhikode medical college in Kerala and later conspired with Nasleena and her father to kill Harris and grab his business. He hired the accused (persons) in the Gulf (region)… on March 5, 2020, they killed Harris and a woman, who was staying along with him in a flat in Abu-Dhabi,” the complaint stated.

In his order, Justice Ziyad Rahman noted that Naushad, who had given police the pen drive, “made a disclosure by way of a video uploaded on YouTube, which was reported by one of the Malayalam news channels, wherein it is mentioned that they murdered the son of the petitioner and the woman following instructions of Shaibin. Based on (that) information, complaints were submitted by the petitioner and an FIR was registered by Nilambur police station (on Harifa’s complaint). She has a grievance that even though a case is registered, no effective investigation is being conducted…”