Probe launched into death of meat seller in Bulandshahr

Bulandshahr police on Sunday said they have initiated a probe into the death of a meat seller earlier this week.

The meat seller, 43-year-old Aqil Qureshi, died three days ago of injuries he suffered on the intervening night of May 23 and 24. A police team had gone to arrest him from his house in the city that night in connection with several criminal charges — including illegal slaughter. Qureshi’s family members say the police pushed him off the terrace of the house during the operation, while police say he may have sustained injuries after jumping from the roof in an attempt to flee.

“On the intervening night of 23 and 24, a police team from Khurja Nagar Police Station had gone to investigate Aqil who was wanted in several cases. Police went to the house and family members told them he was not there… We were later told he had been admitted to a hospital due to some injury which, prima facie, appears to have come from his jump to escape. A probe has been ordered under SP Rural’s aegis,” said Suresh Kumar, CO Khurja.

According to police, Qureshi was first admitted to a local hospital with a different name. He was then referred to Aligarh and was later admitted to a private hospital in Delhi, where he died three days ago. Qureshi is survived by a wife, four daughters and a son. One of his daughters says the police beat up her father and threw him off the roof.

Police however said that the family did not file any complaints initially and were claiming police atrocity only after he died.

Qureshi sold meat out of shop in Khurja Nagar area. Police say he had a criminal history of illegal slaughter, among other offences.