Probe into Shopian killings at advanced stage: J&K DGP

J&K DGP Dilbag Singh on Saturday that the investigation in the Shopian killings is at an “advanced stage” and police have found important clues. Two truckers from outside the state were killed and another person was critically injured when militants attacked them in Shopian in south Kashmir on Thursday evening. Five from outside the state have been killed since October 14.

Advertising

“This is an attack on the local economy and also on livelihood of people… these activities are being carried out to disrupt and interfere in the daily life of the people. Such actions are not in the interest of people. To a large extent, people are condemning such activities,” the DGP told mediapersons on the sidelines of an event in Srinagar. “Our investigations (into Shopian killings) are in an advanced stage. We almost know who is involved in this act.”

According to DGP, the first priority is to facilitate those associated with the apple trade. “Yesterday also police teams visited that area and whatever steps are necessary have been taken. Wherever public need us, security arrangements have been made. Although, it is not possible to cover all the interiors in far-flung areas but majority of the areas where we can cover, we are covering,” he said, adding that the attacks were aimed at causing damage to the horticulture and tourism sectors of Jammu and Kashmir.

On a question about attempts by militants to attack transmission towers in Shopian, DGP Singh said, “As far as causing damage to towers, it is also an attempt to cause damage to… basic facilities like drinking water, electricity, roads. It is an attempt to cause damage to it. We have taken some steps in those areas. I am hopeful that soon this case will be cracked and people involved will be brought to book.”