Probe into deaths due to lack of oxygen will demoralise staff: Goa

"Medical personnel and bureaucrats should not be subjected to such treatment in the name of PIL,” the state said in its response to a plea for a probe.

A judicial inquiry into deaths of Covid-19 patients due to a lack of oxygen in government hospitals across Goa would be “highly unjust” to frontline medical workers and would “have an effect of demoralising the entire workforce”, Goa government said on Monday.

“The doctors, nurses, healthcare workers, officials and bureaucrats have worked tirelessly and with full dedication during the entire pandemic… Subjecting them to a judicial inquiry would be highly unjust and would have an effect of demoralising the entire workforce. Medical personnel and bureaucrats should not be subjected to such treatment in the name of PIL,” the state said in its response to a plea for a probe.

Health Minister Vishwajit Rane had stoked a controversy when he claimed on May 11 that 26 people had died in the early hours of that day in Goa Medical College and Hospital due to drop in oxygen levels and sought a High Court inquiry into the matter.

The acting dean of GMC S M Bandekar had later said that there was no correlation between the drop in oxygen levels and deaths of Covid-19 patients.

The South Goa Advocates Association (SGAA), one of the eight petitioners in different PILs before the court, had suggested that an inquiry was necessary to identify Covid-19 patients who died because of oxygen shortage and to compensate their families.