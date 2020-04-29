Probe into death of Agra woman after she was ‘denied treatment’

According to Sharma, his mother was denied admission at several private hospitals on Sunday since they had not undergone a coronavirus test. They finally went SN Medical College, a government hospital, late night. (File Photo/Representational) According to Sharma, his mother was denied admission at several private hospitals on Sunday since they had not undergone a coronavirus test. They finally went SN Medical College, a government hospital, late night. (File Photo/Representational)

An inquiry has been ordered into the death of a 61-year-old woman — not a coronavirus patient — at an Agra hospital after she was allegedly denied treatment.

The inquiry was ordered after a video emerged on social media, showing Mohit Sharma trying to resuscitate his mother, Sharda Sharma, at Agra’s SN Hospital.

Alok Kumar, the government-appointed COVID Nodal Officer for Agra, said: “I have reviewed helplines at the control room to ensure that patients who need to be treated besides Coronavirus get timely medical intervention. Through media reports, I have come to know of a patient who died in the medical college. A team of officers from Lucknow have been tasked with a probe — a report will be submitted and action taken accordingly.”

According to Sharma, his mother was denied admission at several private hospitals on Sunday since they had not undergone a coronavirus test. They finally went SN Medical College, a government hospital, late night.

Sharma said: “I took her to the emergency ward of government hospital, but doctors told me I will have to be in isolation. The condition (in the ward) was pathetic; no medical facility was provided. I was alone with my mother. I received no help (from attendants) even in using the breathing equipment. My relatives brought water from outside since there was no arrangement.”

In a video uploaded on social media, Sharma is seen trying to press his mother’s chest to regulate her breathing. He is also heard saying, “Unhe phone kar ke bula do (call them),” ostensibly referring to doctors as his mother lay without any movement.

He said, “For 15 minutes, I could see my mother pass away slowly; there was nothing I could do…”

