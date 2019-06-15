Probe into Dabholkar, Pansare murder cases must end for trial to commence: Bombay HC

The Bombay High Court on Friday said that investigation into the murder cases of leaders Narendra Dabholkar and Govind Pansare must end some day for the trial to commence.

A division bench of Justices S C Dharmadhikari and Gautam Patel were hearing petitions filed by the family members of Dabholkar and Pansare, seeking court supervision into probes conducted by the centre and state agencies.

On Friday the reports were submitted in a sealed envelope by the CBI in the murder case Dabholkar, and SIT in the murder of Pansare. After reading the reports, in the bench said: “We express our concern that the investigations must end some day for the trial to commence in both the matters.” Senior counsel Ashok Mundargi for the CBI told court that all arrests in Dabholkar case have been effected. “Now, it is only the recovery part which is remaining, following which the agency will file a report before this court,” Mundargi told court.

The bench said the investigating officers should be cautious before the trial court or otherwise, especially to the members of the public, including media, and should not reveal the minute details at this stage.