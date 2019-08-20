Probe into aviation deal: ED summons Chidambaram

THE ENFORCEMENT Directorate (ED) has summoned former finance minister P Chidambaram in connection with its money-laundering probe into the Air India case.

Sources said the senior Congress leader has been asked to depose before the case investigating officer on August 23 and record his statement.

The ED case is based on four FIRs registered by CBI with regard to alleged irregularities in the merger of Air India with Indian Airlines, purchase of 111 aircraft by the government carrier from Airbus and Boeing, alleged ceding of profitable routes to foreign airlines, and alleged corruption in opening of certain training institutes with foreign investment.

Chidambaram is expected to be interrogated on a decision taken by the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) with regard to purchase of aircraft. The conditions of the deal were allegedly changed by Ministry of Civil Aviation later, leading to loss to the exchequer. According to ED, when the proposal to buy 43 aircraft from Airbus was sent to the Cabinet, CCS put a condition that the French company would have to build training facilities and MRO (Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul) centres at a cost of $175 million. However, when the purchase order was placed with Airbus, ED sources said, this condition was dropped.

“This effectively led to a loss of Rs 1,000 crore to the exchequer. We are already questioning officials from both the civil aviation ministry and Indian Airlines. More will be questioned in the days to come,” a senior ED official said.

The agency earlier summoned top Airbus officials for questioning.

In a report tabled in Parliament in January 2012, the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) had flagged these irregularities and called the decision to acquire 111 planes by Air India “a recipe for disaster”, which should have raised alarm in the government. It said the acquisition through debt had “contributed predominantly” to the airline’s massive debt liability.

Former aviation minister Praful Patel has been questioned by the ED in connection with these decisions, and it is understood that the agency now wants to question Chidambaram on their leads in this case.

They said Chidambaram was heading an empowered Group of Ministers for these deals and hence it was important to talk to him to know the decision-making process undertaken by the government.

The Congress leader is also being probed by ED in two separate money-laundering cases of Aircel-Maxis and INX Media and has been questioned in these cases multiple times in the past.

Chidambaram had earlier described the ED action in the Aircel-Maxis case as a “crazy mixture of falsehoods and conjectures”.