Probe initiated into senior inspector hitting man for improper parking of scooter

(Representational Image)

An inquiry was initiated on Thursday after a video emerged of a senior inspector assaulting a man for improperly parking his scooter in a lane in Bhandup and impeding traffic.

The incident took place around 12.30 pm on Wednesday in Tembhipada, where Ramesh Khade, senior inspector from Bhandup police station, was patrolling in his official vehicle. The video, which is nearly three minutes long, shows Khade’s driver trying to make a tight U-turn in the lane, only to find the way blocked by a scooter parked in the way.

A few seconds later, the driver manages to make the turn and is seen stepping out of the vehicle asking for the owner of the scooter. When the owner does turn up, he is seen arguing with the driver.

Khade, who was seated inside all this while, then steps out to intervene and hits the motorist on the face a few times and makes him move his scooter.

Even as a large crowd gathers, the policemen drive away.

Khade, who was leaving Tembhipada for Nahur to respond to a message on the wireless, claimed that the scooter owner spoke arrogantly with his driver and demanded to know what was problem with him parking the vehicle.

Maintaining that he was required to intervene as the motorist was not listening to the constable, Khade claimed: “The road is narrow. Traffic jams and congestion are daily problems for residents in Bhandup. People park their vehicles on the road haphazardly. The police are trying their level best to improve the situation. The incident is unfortunate, but

we will not tolerate insult and arrogance when it comes to a policeman performing his lawful duty.”

The motorist later approached Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone VII) Akhilesh Singh on Wednesday, seeking action against Khade.

“The video shows that Khade has slapped the person but we have to ascertain how the events transpired and give a fair chance to both parties to put forth their version. The assistant commissioner of police of Vikhroli division was asked to begin an inquiry on Thursday,” said Singh.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App