Probe finds old oil pipeline beneath collapsed houses

Three days after two persons died in a pipeline blast at a residential society in Kalol of Gandhinagar, investigating agencies have found an old oil pipeline beneath one of the two houses that collapsed in the blast.

The blast occurred on December 22 around 8 am, at the Garden city bungalows residential area in Panchvati area of Kalol taluka, resulting in the collapse of two bungalows. Amit Dave and his wife Peenal Dave, both in their thirties and residents of the society, succumbed to injuries, while three others were injured.

The residential society is near Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) field in Kalol. The houses in the society were being provided cooking gas through Sabarmati Gas Limited, a joint venture between Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) and Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation (GSPC), as per officials.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Gandhinagar Collector Kuldeep Arya said, “The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) is still collecting results and we are yet to find out which company’s pipeline blasted. We have also found an ONGC oil pipeline laid in 2015 beneath one of the houses that collapsed in the blast. However, ONGC officials said the pipeline is not in use now and blast cannot have occurred through it. Further probe is on.”

Sabarmati Gas Limited released a statement on Thursday stating, “A blast occurred at Kalol’s Garden city area and throwing more light on it, Sabarmati Gas has stated that the blast occurred in house number 158… however, the PNG connection in the house was discontinued by SGL in 2019… House number 159 never had an SGL connection. The SGL team had scanned the entire network in the affected area and… found that the pipeline was intact and no leak was found in it(sic).”

On the day of the explosion, an official statement from the ONGC said the gas pipeline does not belong to it. “An unfortunate gas leakage took place today in a gas pipeline in a residential area near ONGC’s Kalol field. ONGC confirms that this pipeline, where the accident took place, does not belong to ONGC. As a responsible corporate citizen, ONGC Ahmedabad Asset is in touch with the state government machinery for fire and safety support. ONGC fire tenders have rushed to the spot and the crisis management team has been instructed to be on standby for any kind of exigency,” the statement said.