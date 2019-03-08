Probe claim that Rafale documents were stolen, says Mamata Banerjee

A day after the Centre told the Supreme Court that documents related to the Rafale fighter jet deal were “stolen” from the Defence Ministry, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday demanded a probe into it.

She also criticised the central government for threatening journalists invoking the Official Secrets Act. “Yeh desh mein kya tamasha chal raha hain, khud raksha mantralay se chura liya, yeh toh desh ke liye khatre ki baat hain. Iske bare mein sarkar kya kahegi? Yahan chhupa rustom kaun hai? Iski janch honi chahiye. Intezar kijiye, jald hi chunao mein faisla hoga (What farce is going on. Stolen from the defence ministry itself. This dangerous for the country. What will the government say on this? Who is behind this? There should be a probe. Just wait as the verdict will come out with elections soon),” the CM tweeted late on Wednesday.

“Media plays an important role in democracy. I strongly condemn threats by the BJP govt to one of India’s most senior & respected editors, N Ram. Invoking Official Secrets Act to threaten journalists is a shame. They cannot curb freedom & rights of the press as per their convenience,” she wrote on Twitter.

The Attorney General Wednesday threatened invoke Official Secrets Act and initiate “criminal action against two publications who ran reports based on the documents and a lawyer”, claiming that the documents related to Rafale deal were stolen.