Probe begins as MBBS students seen tonsured

Following a video of a group of first-year MBBS students, all tonsured, going viral, the Haldwani Government Medical College administration has called an inquiry to look into the ragging angle.

The disciplinary committee and the anti-ragging panel, which also have district administration participation, will talk to the students and recommend action if ragging is established. So far, the college administration, however, has not received any complaint from any of the students. In the video, tonsured students in lab coats can be seen walking silently in a line with heads down and hands behind their backs.

Talking to The Indian Express, medical college Principal Arun Joshi said: “If it is proved that the ragging did take place on the campus, the harshest possible action will be taken against those responsible.”

“We have seen the video and students can be seen walking from their lecture hall up to the dining hall. The guard was present and the video appears to be a few days’ old. Some students said they shaved the head due to heat and some cited dandruff problem. But, they may have been forced to give such reasons,” he said.