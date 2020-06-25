scorecardresearch
Wednesday, June 24, 2020
Probe agreement between Congress and CPC: plea in Supreme Court

In their petition, advocate Shashank Shekhar Jha and journalist Savio Rodrigues claimed that despite hostile relations with China, the Congress signed the agreement when it was ruling the country as part of a coalition, and hid the facts and details of the agreement.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published: June 25, 2020 1:23:01 am
A lawyer and a journalist on Wednesday approached the Supreme Court seeking a probe into an “agreement” signed between the Indian National Congress and Communist Party Of China in Beijing on August 7, 2008.

In their petition, advocate Shashank Shekhar Jha and journalist Savio Rodrigues claimed that despite hostile relations with China, the Congress signed the agreement when it was ruling the country as part of a coalition, and hid the facts and details of the agreement.

Rodrigues alleged that he urged the Congress to make details of the agreement public but “no heed was shown in that respect which shows the malafide intention of the Respondents”.

