Probe against gaming app: ED freezes Bitcoins worth Rs 7 crore

THE ENFORCEMENT Directorate (ED) has frozen Bitcoins worth Rs 7.12 crore and seized Rs 1.65 crore cash as part of an ongoing money laundering investigation against the promoter of a Kolkata-based mobile gaming app that is alleged to have cheated a number of innocent people.

The action has been taken against the app called E-Nuggets and its promoter Aamir Khan. “The ED carried out a search operation at two premises in Kolkata, leading to the seizure of Rs 1.65 crore cash and freezing of 44.5 Bitcoin (equivalent to Rs 7.12 crore as per market exchange rates) and other… documents,” the ED said in a statement.

According to ED, the agency had raided the premises of the app’s company and that of Khan and his father Nesar Ahmed Khan in Kolkata last month and had seized Rs 17.32 crore in cash apart from freezing Bitcoins and some bank deposits in the past. “With the latest action, the total seizure amount in this case stands at Rs 51.16 crore. As many as 300 accounts were used to launder funds of gamers,” it said.