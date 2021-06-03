Proactive monitoring will have chilling effect on free speech: Google

Google also argued that the judgment “cast onerous and impossible obligations” on the search engine to proactively identify and remove offending content. (AP)

Approaching the Delhi High Court against a judgment characterising it as a “significant social media intermediary” under the new IT Rules, Google Wednesday contended that the requirement of observing additional due diligence cannot be extended to it since it is only a search engine, which is called an “intermediary” under the IT Act. It said the proactive monitoring could have “a chilling effect” on free speech.

The division bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh issued a notice to the Centre, Delhi Police, Internet Service Providers Association of India and others in the appeal filed by Google and listed the case for hearing on July 25.

While issuing directions in a case in which a woman’s photos were downloaded from Facebook and Instagram without her consent and then uploaded on a pornographic website, a single-judge bench of the HC on April 20 ordered the search engines including Google, Yahoo and Bing to proactively identify and globally disable access to any similar offending content by making them non-searchable on their platforms.

Contending that Rule 4 of the new rules does not apply to it, Google said its function is to only crawl and index existing information as available or published or hosted by independent third-party websites and such a process is done in a passive and automated manner.

However, Google has clarified that certain rules under the new IT Rules would be applicable to it as an intermediary.

Rule 4 casts different additional obligations on the significant social media intermediaries. It requires them to appoint a Chief Compliance Officer, a nodal contact person for 24×7 coordination with law enforcement agencies, and a Resident Grievance Officer in India.

“Ld. Single Judge failed to note that Rule 4 is aptly titled ‘Additional due diligence to be observed by a significant social media intermediary.’ The said provision being clear and unambiguous in its applicability to only a particular kind of intermediary, there was no occasion to expand its applicability to other kinds of intermediaries,” reads the petition.

Google also argued that the judgment “cast onerous and impossible obligations” on the search engine to proactively identify and remove offending content. “It also violates the settled principle that no proactive monitoring can be directed as it has a chilling effect on free speech and may result in over-blocking of even content that is otherwise legitimate,” it said.