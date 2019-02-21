Pro-Pakistan slogans in Jammu: Police issues lookout notice against three

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday issued a lookout notice for three people who were allegedly involved in raising pro-Pakistan slogans in Jammu on February 11.

Advertising

Pointing out that these people had raised ‘anti-national slogans’ near Government Gandhi Memorial Science College on the Canal Road, Senior Superintendent of Police Tejinder Singh said that some local people had taken the photographs of protesters on their mobile phones. However, as these individuals were unidentified, the police has appealed the public to inform if they had any information about these people, he added.

On February 11, tensions erupted on the Canal Road after some stranded Kashmiri passengers at Auqaf Islamia run Mufti Manzil had allegedly raised pro-Pakistan slogans. Provoked over these slogans, students from nearby GGM Science College hostel had allegedly pelted stones on them.

While Police resorted to lathicharge to disperse students, it drove some of the stranded passengers to airport from where they were airlifted to Srinagar. Others were shifted to Idgah and Makkah Masjid in Bhatindi.

Police had registered two separate cases in the matter, one against those raising anti-national slogans and the other against stone pelters. Police said that they were looking for stone pelters as well.

Advertising

Meanwhile, day curfew in Jammu got lifted as administration ordered relaxation from 7 am to 9 pm as the city and its outskirts started limping back to normalcy. However, there was no untoward incident reported from any part of Jammu during the day where shops and other business establishments remained open and traffic plied normally.