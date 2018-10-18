Pro-Khalistan group member planning to attack Parkash Singh Badal held in Bikaner

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

A wanted criminal and alleged pro-Khalistani group member, who was planning to assassinate former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal, was arrested Thursday in Rajasthan’s Bikaner district, police said.

The accused, Jarman Singh, is the leader of a pro-Khalistani module that had allegedly attacked and looted police rifles in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district on October 2.

Three men were arrested in Shamli on Sunday in connection with the October 2 incident. They later revealed that they were linked to militant group Khalistan Liberation Front and planned to attack former chief minister Badal during his political rallies.

On Thursday, The Rajasthan Police arrested pro-Khalistani member Jarman Singh from a Gurudwara in Bikaner’s Kolayat, police said.

“We received some inputs from the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of the Punjab police about Jarman Singh who was hiding in Bikaner. On the basis of that, the accused was traced and nabbed in a Gurudwara in Kolayat area,” Bikaner IG Dinesh M N told PTI.

He said Singh is wanted by the ATS of Punjab and Uttar Pradesh police.

“The accused is the leader of a pro-Khalistani module that had attacked and looted two rifles from policemen in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district on October 2 and was also planning to target form CM of Punjab Prakash Singh Badal,” he said, adding, that the arrested accused will be handed over to the Punjab ATS.

