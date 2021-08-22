Pro-Hindutva OBC leader who knew UP through and across

Kalyan Singh was the most prominent pro-Hindutva OBC face in BJP, with acceptance across the state. He belonged to Lodh community, which is spread out across UP constituencies, with considerable strength in Assembly seats of western UP and Bundelkhand regions.

With BJP’s two tallest OBC leaders in UP — Keshav Prasad Maurya, also Deputy CM, and Swatantradev Singh, the party’s state unit president — seen as struggling at present to gain acceptance across non-Yadav OBC communities, the party is set to miss Singh’s touch.

Before 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP tried to woo Singh by offering a safe seat to his son, Rajveer. At the time, Singh was one of the leaders best informed about social equations and local issues of every constituency in UP. Sources said Narendra Modi and Amit Shah interacted a lot with Singh during their tours and rallies in the state.