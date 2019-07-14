Pro-Hindu outfit takes on Centre for going slow on Article 370 repeal

IkkJutt Jammu, an organisation for extreme nationalism which sees settlement of Gujjars and Bakarwals in Jammu region as a demographic invasion of areas predominantly inhabited by Hindus, on Saturday took on the BJP-led Central government for what it called a lackadaisical approach in abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35A of the Indian Constitution for the state of J&K.

At a day-long conclave here, the speakers from the outfit pointed out that this is despite the fact that the BJP has increased its Lok Sabha tally in this year’s elections further.

“One needs just a simple majority to abrogate Article 370,’’ said Prof Hari Om, patron of IkkJutt Jammu.

Without taking any name, Javed Iqbal Shah, a Kashmiri columnist and political analyst, indicated that the former chief minister and PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti is an “opportunist’’ and her predecessor, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah, is a “Sheikh Chilli’’ for his demand to restore the pre-1953 position for J&K, when the state enjoyed more political freedom.

Calling both Muftis and the Abdullahs as “sure recipe for disaster’’, Shah said Kashmiris would not have picked up the gun but for these two families.