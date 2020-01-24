Congress inciting riots, it is mentally bankrupt: JP Nadda

BJP president J P Nadda in Agra on Thursday. (Source: Twitter) BJP president J P Nadda in Agra on Thursday. (Source: Twitter)

In his first rally after becoming the BJP president, J P Nadda on Thursday hit out at the Congress for opposing the new citizenship law and accused it of “inciting riots”. He said the Congress leadership was “suffering from mental bankruptcy” and dared party MP Rahul Gandhi to “speak even 10 lines” on the amended law.

Addressing a rally in support of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) in Agra, Nadda said, “The Congress has lost all hope. Its leadership is suffering from manasik diwaliyapan (mental bankruptcy). The statements issued by the party in the last eight months reflect that they are intended to help Pakistan… If Rahul Gandhi speaks even 10 lines on CAA, then we will acknowledge him.”

Alleging that the Opposition party was trying to incite riots in Uttar Pradesh, Nadda said, “In UP, attempts were made to spark riots at many places, but Congress leaders did not say a word condemning them because they had incited them.”

Nadda also accused the Congress of taking decisions in the past that were detrimental to the country. “We got Independence but some decisions taken then proved to be detrimental for the country… In the last eight months, the central government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi corrected all those wrongs that happened after Independence, which no one had the courage to correct… Works that were pending for the past 70 years… Modiji removed all those wrongs,” he added.

In an apparent reference to the BSP, he said, “Around 80 per cent of those who have come (from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan) and are being given citizenship are Dalits. But these days, Dalit leaders who know nothing about CAA are opposing it. They are only spreading canards to mislead people.”

Speaking at the rally, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath once again reiterated his warning to those protesting against CAA, saying that they would be booked for sedition “if they raise anti-national slogans”. “If slogans are raised against the country, then the government is ready to book them for sedition,” he said.

In Agra, the CM said that because of the decisions taken by his government, people who used to launch a protest on the call of outfits like SIMI or PFI are afraid that their properties might be confiscated and have started sending their women and children to protest. Warning the protesters again, Adityanath said his government would find a solution to this as well as agitation and freedom of speech is one thing but violence and “anti-national” acts cannot be allowed.

