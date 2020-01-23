Priyanka’s dig at Mayawati: Those who should challenge Shah are talking about other states

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Taking an indirect swipe at BSP chief Mayawati, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah is challenging those leaders on the citizenship law who have not come out of their homes to fight against him but are instead talking about problems of other states.

“The Home Minister is challenging those who have not even come out of their homes to fight against him, and the people who should throw challenge at him are talking about problems of other states,” she tweeted in Hindi and went on to add, “The people of Uttar Pradesh understand everything.”

Mayawati on Wednesday said her party is ready for a debate on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), a day after Shah threw the challenge to the Opposition.

Priyanka, who was in Rae Bareli with mother and Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday, visited the house of former MLA Ajai Pal Singh to condole the death of his son, Priyanka also participated in the ongoing training session for PCC office bearer and district and city chiefs of the party. At the meeting, the party decided to hold protest on the issues of farmers in each and every block.

