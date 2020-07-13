Priyanka writes to CM for probe into woman PCS officer’s death

Priyanka also tweeted about the letter and expressed grief over the incident and said she hoped that the family of the officer gets justice. (File Photo) Priyanka also tweeted about the letter and expressed grief over the incident and said she hoped that the family of the officer gets justice. (File Photo)

CONGRESS GENERAL secretary Priyanka Gandhi has written to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and demanded a thorough probe into the alleged suicide of PCS officer Mani Manjari Rai in Ballia. Rai (27), of Ghazipur district, was found dead on July 6. She was the Executive Officer in Maniyar town’s Nagar Panchayat Department in Ballia.

The family members of the officer have alleged foul play.

Priyanka wrote, “Mr Chief Minister, the sad incident in Ballia must have come to your notice. We lost a young PCS officer. According to reports, Manimanjari Rai had raised some serious questions on the department’s working. The facts that have come to light till now make it seem like that the corruption nexus is deep. A thorough probe is required in the issue so that her family gets justice which is necessary. No matter how influential the people are, those responsible must be punished.”

Priyanka also tweeted about the letter and expressed grief over the incident and said she hoped that the family of the officer gets justice.

Vipin Singh, SHO, Kotwali, where the case has been registered under IPC section 306 (abetment to suicide). “The family members of the officer have named five people from the department who they allege are responsible for the suicide,” he said.

After the officer’s death, her brother Vijayanand Rai had said “We have named some people in the complaint. They were involved in illegal work and they were putting pressure on her to get involved and would ask her to give tender in a wrongful manner. She had complained and told us that the issue was being probed.”

