Priyanka very capable, happy she will work alongside me: Rahul Gandhi

Welcoming his sister Priyanka Gandhi’s entry into active politics, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said he was happy that his sister will now work alongside him. Rahul Gandhi, who is in Rae Bareli, said: “My sister is very capable. I am personally very happy that she will now work alongside me.”

The Congress chief also said he has “full faith” in Priyanka and party MP Jyotiraditya Scindia, whom he described as a “dynamic leader”. “I have full faith that they (Priyanka and Scindia) will work together and what UP and its youth needs, the Congress will fulfil them,” he told reporters.

“I have not just given UP to Priyanka and Jyotiraditya for two months. I have given them a mission to fight for true ideology of Congress,” he added.

Priyanka was appointed as general secretary of Uttar Pradesh East. She will take charge in the second week of February. Scindia, meanwhile, has been made in-charge of Uttar Pradesh West with immediate effect.

Speaking on the alliance between the BSP and SP, Gandhi said they share the Congress aim to defeat the BJP. “We have no enmity with Mayawati ji and Akhilesh ji, in fact I respect them a lot. We are ready to cooperate with them wherever possible. Ultimately the aim of all three of us is to defeat BJP, but yes our fight is to save Congress ideology,” he said.

On the Congress campaign in Uttar Pradesh, he said the party will give a new direction to the state and make sure it becomes the “number one Pradesh”.

Attacking the BJP, Rahul Gandhi said the party is a “little afraid”.