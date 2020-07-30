Priyanka vacates Lodhi Estate bungalow

Priyanka Gandhi. (File Photo) Priyanka Gandhi. (File Photo)

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra vacated her official Lodhi Estate bungalow on Thursday. Sources close to her said she would be staying for a few days in her Gurugram penthouse before shifting to central Delhi, where she has finalised a house. Renovations are currently going on in her new house in Delhi, they said.

The Ministry of Urban Development issued a notice to Priyanka Gandhi on July 1, asking her to vacate the Lodhi Estate bungalow before August 1, as she was no longer eligible for it after her security cover was downgraded last year.

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Development had on first week of July served a notice to Vadra to vacate the bungalow before August 1 as she no longer comes under Special Protection Group (SPG) security cover. Priyanka and her family were allotted the Type 6B bungalow in 1997 as she was an SPG protectee.

In November last year, the BJP-led central government had downgraded the security cover for Congress president Sonia Gandhi and her children, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra, based on the threat assessment by security agencies. The three were under SPG cover since the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in 1991.

The Gandhis now have CRPF Z-plus security cover.

