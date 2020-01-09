Priyanka to meet CAA protesters in Varanasi

AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will visit Varanasi on January 10 to meet BHU students and members of civil society, who were arrested during anti-CAA protest and have been released.

During her visit, she would also go to Guleria Kothi at Ram Ghat. Party sources said it would be a short visit and the main focus would be to listen to the voice of those who were arrested during the protests.

According to Congress sources, Gandhi will meet BHU students, civil society members, and those who were part of protests against the new citizenship law and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the country.

Since the protests broke out, Priyanka has been meeting relatives of those killed or injured in the violence. She had recently visited Meeerut and Muzaffarnagar.

She had also met the family members of Congress leader and social activist Sadaf Jafar and former IPS officer S R Darapuri, who were arrested over their role in protests. Both were recently granted bail.

