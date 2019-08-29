Priyanka slams BJP govt over women safety: ‘It’s repetition of Unnao episode’

Hitting out at the UP government over the issue of women safety, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday said that the alleged harassment of a woman student by former Union minister and BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand in Shahjahanpur appears to be a repetition of the Unnao case.

She alleged that in Uttar Pradesh, if a woman registers a complaint against a BJP leader her security is not guaranteed.

Priyanka was referring to the rape charge made by a 19-year-old woman from Unnao against MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who was expelled from the BJP recently. The 19-year-old Unnao rape victim and her lawyer had suffered critical injuries in a car-truck collision in Rae Bareli district on July 28 with her family alleging that the accident was an attempt to eliminate her.

“In Uttar Pradesh, this matter appears to be repetition of the Unnao case. If a woman complains against a BJP leader, then she is not guaranteed justice, even her own safety is not guaranteed,” Priyanka tweeted in Hindi with hashtag ‘EnoughIsEnough’.

In another tweet, she said, “There is not a single day in Uttar Pradesh when the state government is successful in assuring women that they are safe and will get justice if something happens to them… The girl who raised her voice is either missing or has been kidnapped…. How long this will go on?”

She also tagged new reports of the case involving Swami Chinmayanand in support of her tweets. “Last year, the BJP government had withdrawn a rape case against accused (Chinmayanand). It’s clear where the government is standing. UP girls are watching… The girl, who raised voice is missing or deliberately being taken away. What is happening with her nobody knows. Till when this will continue?” she posted.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s media advisor Mrityunjay Kumar retorted advising the Congress general secretary not to create confusion and the police have taken all the steps in this regard. Reacting on Priyanka Gandhi’s comments, Kumar tweeted, “An FIR has been registered and the family has been assured of their security. Read newspapers and know truth and stop playing politics by showing sympathy. People know all. Your veil has slipped and the real face is out.”