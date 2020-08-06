Priyanka remarks on Ram temple out of place… but don’t want to reopen debate: IUML

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra comes out after offering prayer at Bade Hanuman temple in Prayagraj (File) Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra comes out after offering prayer at Bade Hanuman temple in Prayagraj (File)

In a resolution on Wednesday, Congress ally Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) slammed Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s statement that the bhoomi pujan ceremony for the Ram temple in Ayodhya should be seen as a celebration of national unity, fraternity and cultural affinity. However, the Muslim political outfit, known for its moderate stand on the matter, said that it does not want to reopen a debate on the issue.

“We express our disagreement on the statement issued by Priyanka Gandhi on the construction of Ram temple and her statement is very much out of place,” it said.

After the party’s national executive committee meeting, senior leader and IUML MP P K Kunhalikutty told the media that the Congress leader’s statement was out of place. “But we don’t want to make further reactions on the issue. IUML had already made its stand clear and we don’t want to allow to reopen a debate on it,” he said. “The issue would be discussed with the Congress leadership,” he said.

Kunhalikutty said the IUML had always maintained that it will accept the court verdict. “We don’t want to go for another round of debate leading to communal polarisation,” he said.

