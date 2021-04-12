Priyanka, Rahul: Reconsider holding CBSE exam in May

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday wrote to Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal urging him to intervene and direct the CBSE to reconsider its decision to go ahead with Board examinations in May despite the “massive and uncontrolled” rise in Covid-19 cases.

She said lakhs of children and parents have expressed “fears and apprehensions” about assembling at exam centres in the middle of the second wave of Covid-19.

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi too asked the government to consult all stakeholders before making “sweeping decisions”.

He tweeted: “In the light of the devastating Corona second wave, conducting CBSE exams must be reconsidered.”