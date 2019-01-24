Priyanka joins politics: State Congress leaders jubilant, say she will boost morale of rank & file

As the city Congress celebrated Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s entry into active politics on Wednesday, senior Congress leaders predicted that it will have a “huge impact” on the fortunes of the party, not only in Uttar Pradesh but across the country.

“The Congress president (Rahul Gandhi) has given a pleasant surprise…the Congress rank and file has been waiting for this for years, but Priyanka Gandhi could not make it to politics due to her family commitments. Now, she seems to have decided that she will not stay away from politics and play an active role in it,” said former chief minister and senior Congress leader Prithivraj Chavan.

He said the entire Congress rank and file was jubilant over Priyanka’s entry into politics, adding, “Eastern UP is the toughest challenge and Congress is confident that she will handle the task effectively.”

When asked if Priyanka would be a ‘crowd-puller’, Chavan said, “… Movie stars are also crowd-pullers, but Priyanka will be much more than a star. She won’t be making a guest appearance, but would be playing an effective role in the voters’ lives and that’s why she will be much more popular…”. He said Priyanka’s entry will be a major morale booster and will rejuvenate the party.

“There is no doubt that Priyanka will lift the spirits of Congress leaders and workers. However, her entry into politics will not just benefit Congress in Maharashtra, but also help the party gain the upper hand in all the states in the country.

It will have a major impact everywhere…”.

State Congress president Ashok Chavan said, “Her presence on the political terrain will revive the memories of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The general feeling among the masses is that she looks and talks like Indiraji, and this will surely draw in huge crowds at her rallies.”

Pointing out that Priyanka has handled both Amethi and Rae Bareli constituencies, Chavan said, “She has been an asset to the party. She has already proved her leadership qualities. And Congress is confident she will turn out to be an effective leader. Her entry will inspire the Congress rank and file and bring in new energy and a positive atmosphere”.

Congress city unit president Ramesh Bagwe said, “… Priyanka Gandhi’s entry into politics will motivate the Congress rank and file. She is a popular leader and along with our president Rahul Gandhi, she will revive the party across the country.”

NCP national spokesperson Nawab Malik said, “Priyanka’s entry into politics will immensely benefit the Congress in Uttar Pradesh, where the party is struggling… it will certainly infuse new energy into the Congress fold.”

NCP MP Vandana Chavan said, “Rahul Gandhi has been managing the party very well. Under him, Congress has indeed done, well as was exemplified in recently elections. Priyanka’s entry into active politics will further boost the Congress.”

Political analyst Abhay Deshpande said in Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka’s entry into politics would have an immediate effect. “The Samajwadi Party and BSP will have to do a rethink. They kept the Congress out of seat-sharing, but with Priyanka’s entry, they will be forced to get the Congress on board,” he said.