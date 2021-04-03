scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, April 02, 2021
Latest news

Priyanka in self-isolation, cancels poll plans

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra went into self isolation after her husband, Robert Vadra, tested positive for Covid-19

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
April 3, 2021 2:15:42 am
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Robert Vadra, Priyanka Gandhi corona, covid-19 cases, coronavirus cases in india, india news, indian expressAICC National General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra with husband Robert Vadra. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav, File)

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Friday cancelled her campaign plans for the next three days in Assam, Kerala and Tamil Nadu and went into self isolation after her husband, Robert Vadra, tested positive for Covid-19.

“Unfortunately, I came into contact with someone COVID +ve and have tested positive for COVID although I am asymptomatic so far. As per the COVID guidelines, Priyanka and I are self-isolating although she has tested negative,” Vadra posted on Facebook.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 02: Latest News

Advertisement
x