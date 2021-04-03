Priyanka in self-isolation, cancels poll plans

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Friday cancelled her campaign plans for the next three days in Assam, Kerala and Tamil Nadu and went into self isolation after her husband, Robert Vadra, tested positive for Covid-19.

“Unfortunately, I came into contact with someone COVID +ve and have tested positive for COVID although I am asymptomatic so far. As per the COVID guidelines, Priyanka and I are self-isolating although she has tested negative,” Vadra posted on Facebook.