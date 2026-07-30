Priyanka Gandhi’s ‘gaumutra expert’ jibe draws ire of over 200 academicians: ‘Mockery not a substitute’

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra speaks in the Lok Sabha during Monsoon Session of the Parliament (Sansad TV screengrab)

Two days after Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tore into the government in Parliament over the police action against students during the NEET paper leak protests, more than 200 academicians have written her a letter, objecting to her “gaumutra expert” remark, allegedly against IIT Madras Director VK Kamakoti. Responding to Vadra’s remarks, the academicians said mockery is not a substitute for reasoned engagement.

Who is VK Kamakoti

Kamakoti, a Padma awardee, is a member of the six-member task force on exam reforms constituted by the Centre after the NEET paper leak row.

What was in letter written to Priyanka Gandhi

The academicians, including vice-chancellors and former vice-chancellors, said dismissing a scholar through a label rather than engaging with the substance of his views risks undermining the very scientific temper the Constitution calls upon every citizen to develop.