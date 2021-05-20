‘UP govt left people in lurch’: Priyanka asks Yogi to regulate treatment cost at private hospitals

In her letter, Priyanka made five points to ease the pains of the people during the pandemic. (File)

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday wrote a letter to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in which she has alleged that the State Government was not only caught unawares but also was unprepared for the second wave leading to the current crisis.

In the letter, AICC General Secretary In-charge said instead of leaving people in the lurch during such a crisis, his Government should have taken steps for the welfare of people. “The devastation in the past two months proved that the Government had no plans to ease the pain of the people,” she alleged.

In her letter, Priyanka made five points to ease the pains of the people during the pandemic.

In the two-page letter, Priyanka said, “Vyavastha ki dhulmul tyariyon ke chalet janta ko asahniya peera udhani pari. April-May mein mache ha ha kar ne spasta kar diya ki sarkar ki koi planning nahi thi” (Because of the lackadaisical approach of the government, the public had to face unbearable pain. The havoc during April and May showed that the government had no clear plans to fight the pandemic.)

She also alleged that many unnecessary rules were introduced during the time, while on one side, people were losing their lives on the other hand, many lost their jobs and others lost their business as well. She said that it was the middle class families who suffered most because of the food inflation even as people lost their hard earned money.

She continued in the letter, “In these difficult times rather than leaving people in lurch your Government should provide relief to the people who are fighting the second wave of Covid-19.”

The Uttar Pradesh Government should come up with a policy which has ‘karuna, hamdardi’ and ‘Madad ka sparsha’, Priyanka said in the letter.

Priyanka also pointed that private hospitals are fleecing in the name of treating Covid patients. “To clear the inflated hospital bills, people are forced to take loans. The state government should intervene and a Government representative should monitor the hospitals and fix charges of treatment to give relief to people,” she said.

Priyanka wanted the UP government to keep a check on price rise on essentials and also not to hike the electricity rates. “The Government should give relief to parents from paying high fees even during holidays as well as its hould come up with a package for the school management to overcome the pandemic induced crisis,” the Congress leader wrote.