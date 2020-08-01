Priyanka Gandhi writes to Adityanath again on ‘worsening’ law and order situation in UP

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (L) and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi. (File) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (L) and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi. (File)

A day after writing a letter to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in which she sought justice for Dr Kafeel Khan, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Saturday shot of another letter to him on the “worsening” law and order situation in the state.

“A few days ago, I had tried to bring your attention to the increasing criminal incidents in Uttar Pradesh through a letter. There is a fear within people due to this. Both crime and coronavirus have gone out of hands in the state. I have heard people saying that kidnapping has become an occupation, and murder, a daily diary entry in UP. The city has been shaken by the incidents of loot and rape. All these make one thing clear, and that is criminals are fearless,” Priyanka wrote.

“I would again like to bring your attention to the poor situation of law and order in the state through an incident. Ramataur Sharma, a resident of Sambhal district’s Chandausi, was working at IFFCO Kisan Seva Kendra and used to run a fertilizer shop in Biteha. On the evening of July 30, some people fired a shot at him and his son while they were going home. Sharma died on the spot while his son survived. I would request you to detain the criminals as soon as possible and give the family justice along with announcing some financial help to them,” the Congress leader’s letter read.

Asserting that people, including women, children, and businessmen, were under immense fear, Gandhi urged the Chief Minister to strengthen the law and order situation in the state.

Congress general secretary @priyankagandhi writes to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath once again on the “worsening” law and order situation in the state. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/hO9FiXw9KA — Manoj C G (@manojcg4u) August 1, 2020

Apart from the letter, Priyanka also took to Twitter on Saturday to attack Yogi over the same, and alleged that “jungle raj” was growing in the state. “Jungle Raj is growing in Uttar Pradesh. Crime and the coronavirus are out of control. Shri Dharmendra Chaudhary was abducted eight days ago in Bulandshahr. His body was found yesterday. Kanpur, Gorakhpur and Bulandshahr — in every incident, there is the sluggishness of law and order and there are signs of ‘Jungle Raj’. I wonder how long the government will remain asleep,” Priyanka tweeted.

In her letter on Tuesday, Priyanka had said that the law and order situation was in shambles due to the increase in kidnapping incidents. In her letter, she also raised the issue of alleged kidnapping of businessman Vikram Tyagi from Ghaziabad.

On Thursday, the Congress general secretary sought justice for Dr Kafeel Khan who is in detention for allegedly making an inflammatory speech at the Aligarh Muslim University campus during the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protest. He was booked under the National Security Act (NSA) over alleged hate speech.

In the letter to Adityanath, she pointed out that Khan had spent more than 450 days in jail and that the CM should show sensitivity and help him in getting justice. “I expect that while showing your sensitivity, you will try your best to secure justice for Dr. Kafeel,” she said in the letter.

