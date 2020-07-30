Priyanka Gandhi writes to UP CM, seeks justice for Dr Kafeel Khan

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi and Dr Kafeel Khan. Khan is in detention for allegedly making an inflammatory speech during the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi and Dr Kafeel Khan. Khan is in detention for allegedly making an inflammatory speech during the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Thursday sought justice for Dr Kafeel Khan who is in detention for allegedly making an inflammatory speech on the Aligarh Muslim University campus during the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests. He was booked under the National Security Act (NSA) over alleged hate speech.

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) national general secretary, in a letter to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, said Khan has spent more than 450 days in jail and that the CM should show sensitivity and help him in getting justice.

“I expect that while showing your sensitivity, you will try your best to secure justice for Dr. Kafeel,” she said in the letter.

Gandhi also wrote a poem by Guru Gorakhnath and said it should inspire the Chief Minister.

Khan was arrested at Mumbai airport on January 29 in connection with the case registered at Aligarh’s Civil Lines police station under section 153-A of the Indian Penal Code.

The section relates to promoting enmity between groups over religion and other differences. On February 10, Khan was granted bail by the Allahabad High Court but not immediately released by Mathura Jail authorities. His family then moved court in Aligarh, claiming contempt of the High Court order. The court issued a fresh release order on February 13. But before it could be executed, the authorities invoked the NSA against him. The paediatrician had earlier faced arrest following the deaths of over 60 children in a week at a government hospital in UP’s Gorakhpur in 2017. About two years later, a state government probe cleared Khan of all major charges.

