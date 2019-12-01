Priyanka Gandhi writes to UP CM Adityanath on girl’s death, seeks probe

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress general secretary in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh, has written to UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath demanding an urgent “unbiased” inquiry into the death of a Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya student in Mainpuri in September.

“For ensuring safety and education of girls in the state, it is very important that action should be taken in this matter,” she wrote.

The letter comes days after senior Congress leader Jitin Prasada met the family of the girl, who was found dead in suspicious circumstances on September 16, and expressed solidarity with them. Priyanka wrote that the girl was found dead in her hostel room. While initial examination had found injury marks on the body, the postmortem report stated there were no injury marks.

“Her family has said she was murdered. The administration cremated the girl in an unlawful manner in the absence of her father and mother. The family had been raising questions and demanded start of legal process. They have every right to know… Is the administration trying to shield someone?” she wrote.