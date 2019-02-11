Priyanka Gandhi wears jeans in Delhi, sari-sindoor in UP: BJP leader

A DAY before Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s arrival in the state, BJP MP from Basti Harish Dwivedi was seen in a video saying that she “wears jeans in Delhi and dons a sari and sindoor” while visiting Uttar Pradesh.

Speaking to reporters in Basti, he said, “Rahul fail hai toh Priyanka bhi fail hai. Aaj aap dekh rahe hai poori duniya mai kitne chapemari ho rahi hai. Kitne property mil rahe hai. Woh koi vishay nahi hai. (If Rahul is a failure, Priyanka is also a failure. You all are seeing raids being conducted across the world. Properties are being found. This is not an issue).

He further alleged, “Sabko pata hai jab Priyanka Gandhi Delhi mein rehte hai toh jeans aur top mein rehte hai. Aur jab chethra main aati hai toh saari aur sindoor laga kar aati hai. (Everyone knows that when Priyanka Gandhi is in Delhi, she wears jeans and top, but when she comes here, she wears saree and sindoor).”

Responding to his remarks, Congress state president Raj Babbar said, “There is no point in commenting on those who don’t give respect to their mother and sister.”