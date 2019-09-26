‘This is BJP’s justice?’ Priyanka slams UP CM after Shahjahanpur student’s arrest

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Thursday came down heavily on the Yogi Adityanath-led government in Uttar Pradesh for not delivering justice when it came to punishing BJP leaders accused of crimes against woman.

Making her point with a couple of tweets, the Congress leader drew comparisons between the Unnao rape case and Shahjahanpur rape case.

उन्नाव बलात्कार केस: पीड़िता के पिता की हत्या।

पीड़िता के चाचा गिरफ़्तार।

भारी जन दबाव के बाद घटना के 13 महीने बाद आरोपी विधायक गिरफ़्तार।

पीड़िता के परिवार को जान से मारने की कोशिश। शाहजहाँपुर बलात्कार केस: पीड़िता गिरफ़्तार।

पीड़िता के परिवार पर दबाव। — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) September 26, 2019

She wrote: “Unnao rape case: Victim’s father is killed. Victim’s uncle is arrested. Following massive public pressure, 13 months after the incident, the accused MLA was arrested. Attempt to kill the victim’s family. Shahjahanpur rape case: Victim arrested. Victim’s family being pressured.”

The Congress general secretary in-charge of eastern UP claimed that the police deliberately delayed taking any action and did not file any rape charges against the accused BJP leader. “Police deliberately delayed action against accused BJP leader and it was after public pressure that they arrested him. Even the charge of rape has not been put on the accused BJP leader. This is BJP’s justice?” she tweeted.

This comes a day after the state police arrested the law student who had accused former Union minister Chinmayanad of sexual assault. The student from Shahjahanpur was held on Wednesday and sent to 14 days judicial custody on charges of extortion.

Chinmayanand, sent to judicial custody after his arrest, was booked under section 376C of the IPC, a charge with lesser punishment than rape.