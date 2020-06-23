Priyanka Gandhi Vadra served notice over tweet alleging high Covid mortality rate in Agra

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. (File Photo) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. (File Photo)

The Agra administration on Tuesday served a notice to Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra after she alleged that 28 coronavirus patients died within 48 hours of hospitalisation in the city.

Tagging a media report, the Vadra had on Monday tweeted that 28 coronavirus patients died within 48 hours of hospitalisation in Agra. She had described it as a “matter of shame” for the Uttar Pradesh government, accusing it of suppressing the truth.

Calling the information shared by Gandhi as “misleading and false”, Prabhu Narain Singh, District Magistrate, Agra, asked her to take back the claim within 24 hours, saying it may “negatively impact the common public as well as Covid-19 warriors”.

He further said that in the last 109 days, Agra has recorded 1,139 positive cases of which 79 people succumbed to the virus.

Meanwhile, Vadra on Tuesday accused the state government of spreading lie on ‘Agra model’ and asked Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to clarify the real situation within 48 hours and “create accountability on the condition and number of Covid patients being manipulated”.

“The death rate from Corona in Agra is higher than Delhi and Mumbai. Here the death rate of patients from Corona is 6.8%. Of the 79 patients who lost their lives from Corona here, a total of 35% i.e. 28 people died within 48 hours of hospitalisation,” she tweeted.

“Who is responsible for spreading the lie of ‘Agra model’ in these odd conditions? The chief minister should clarify this to the public within 48 hours and create accountability on the condition and number of Covid patients being manipulated.”

.. में धकेलने के जिम्मेदार कौन हैं? मुख्यमंत्रीजी 48 घंटे के भीतर जनता को इसका स्पष्टीकरण दें और कोविड मरीजों की स्थिति और संख्या में की जा रही हेराफेरी पर जवाबदेही बनाएँ। 2/2 — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) June 23, 2020

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd