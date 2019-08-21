Truth inconvenient to cowards, Chidambaram shamefully hunted down: Priyanka Gandhi

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Wednesday voiced her support for former finance minister P Chidambaram who is apprehending arrest in two cases of alleged corruption and money laundering linked to INX Media.

Advertising

Taking to Twitter, Vadra said Chidambaram is being “shamefully hunted down” because he “unhesitatingly speaks truth to power and exposes the failures of this government”.

Calling him an “extremely qualified and respected member of the Rajya Sabha, (who) has served our nation with loyalty for decades including as Finance Minister & Home Minister,” she said the “truth is inconvenient to cowards.”

but the truth is inconvenient to cowards so he is being shamefully hunted down. We stand by him and will continue to fight for the truth no matter what the consequences are.

2/2 — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) August 21, 2019

On Tuesday, the Delhi High Court rejected Chidambaram’s anticipatory bail application in the INX media case.

Calling it a “classic case of money laundering”, the court said that “facts… prima facie reveal” that Chidambaram is the “kingpin, i.e., the key conspirator in the case”.

Advertising

Officers from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which are investigating the cases, reached Chidambaram’s residence in Delhi today.

Last evening, the CBI had issued a notice to Chidambaram asking him to appear before the investigation officer “within two hours”, after failing to find him at his residence. Sources said the CBI team, which was the first to reach the Jor Bagh residence around 6.45 pm Tuesday, left after questioning the occupants. Minutes later, a team from the ED entered the residence and left after a few minutes.

The former minister is also under investigation in another case — alleged corruption in the Aircel-Maxis deal — but was granted protection from arrest by a trial court in the case lodged by CBI and ED.

On May 15, 2017, the CBI registered an FIR, alleging irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board’s (FIPB) clearance for INX Media to receive overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007 during Chidambaram’s tenure as finance minister in the UPA government. Last year, the ED lodged a money laundering case.