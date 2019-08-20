‘RSS-BJP’s real target is social justice’: Priyanka hits out at Bhagwat over reservation remark

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Tuesday hit out at the RSS, a day after its chief Mohan Bhagwat called for a conversation between those in favour of reservation and those against it.

Alleging that the Narendra Modi-led government was throttling pro-people laws, Priyanka said the “real target” of the RSS-BJP was social justice. “The confidence of the RSS is high and intentions are dangerous. At a time when the BJP government is throttling pro-people laws, the RSS has also raised the issue of debate on reservation,” she said in a tweet in Hindi.

RSS का हौसला बढ़ा हुआ है और मंसूबे खतरनाक हैं। जिस समय भाजपा सरकार एक-एक करके जनपक्षधर कानूनों का गला घोंट रही है। RSS ने भी लगे हाथ आरक्षण पर बहस करने की बात उठा दी है। बहस तो शब्दों का बहाना है मगर RSS-BJP का असली निशाना सामाजिक न्याय है। लेकिन क्या आप ऐसा होने देंगे? — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) August 20, 2019

Priyanka further said, “debate is just an excuse, the real target of the RSS-BJP is social justice” and asked the countrymen, “Will you allow this to happen.”

A controversy had erupted Monday when Bhagwat said there should be a conversation in a harmonious atmosphere between those in favour of reservation and those against it. While the Congress called the RSS “anti-Dalit” and alleged that it wants to scrap the reservation system, RSS called the controversy needless and asserted that it fully supports reservation for SCs, STs and OBCs.

RSS prachar pramukh (publicity head) Arun Kumar had said the organisation has made it clear time and again that it fully supports reservation.

“A needless controversy is being created over a portion of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s address at a programme in Delhi. While stressing on the importance of finding solutions to all issues in the society through mutual discussion in a harmonious way, he had said sensitive issues like reservation should be considered in a similar manner,” Kumar said.

Taking a swipe at the BJP government, Priyanka had yesterday said either PM Modi and his dispensation no longer respect RSS’s views that all issues should be resolved through “cordial dialogue” or they do not believe there is an “issue” in Jammu and Kashmir.

So the RSS has declared in a tweet that all “issues in the society” should be resolved through cordial dialogue?

I suppose either Modiji and his government no longer respect the RSS’s views or they don’t believe that there is an “issue” in Jammu and Kashmir. Interesting…. — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) August 19, 2019

No need for any debate on reservation: Paswan

BJP ally and Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan contended that there is no need for any “debate” on the issue of reservation and said that it is a constitutional right of the weaker sections of society.

“There is no need for any debate on reservation. This is now available even to the upper castes poor so it is impossible that it will be ended,” he told reporters. Paswan also highlighted that PM Modi has reiterated it many times that it can not tampered with. However, he did not react directly to Bhagwat’s comments, saying he had not got details of his remarks.