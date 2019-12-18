BJP ‘superhero’ in campaigning, ‘failure’ at governance: Priyanka in Jharkhand

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addressing a poll rally in Jharkhand on Wednesday. (Source: Twitter/INCIndia) Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addressing a poll rally in Jharkhand on Wednesday. (Source: Twitter/INCIndia)

Launching a scathing attack on the BJP, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Wednesday said the saffron party is a ‘superhero’ in campaigning, but a failure when it comes to governance.

Addressing a rally in Pakur district of poll-bound Jharkhand, Vadra said, “Modi government failed to provide employment, economy crashed, failed farmers, failed the youth, failed the women and blamed Congress for everything. BJP only makes excuses, it doesn’t deliver.”

“BJP government is a ‘superhero’ in campaigning, but a failure when it comes to governance,” she added.

The Congress leader also accused the BJP of stopping MNREGA scheme and economic slowdown which has led to shutting down of factories.

Speaking about the protests over the amended Citizenship Act, Vadra said, “Today Assam is burning. When students in Delhi raised their voice, they used lathis on them, girls were mistreated. Today, students across the country are protesting on roads but the failed PM has no answer.”

She also accused the BJP of shielding the people involved in crimes against women. “In UP, a BJP MLA raped a woman. BJP government did not say anything but protected that MLA. In Jharkhand too, a BJP candidate has been facing similar allegations and Modi ji is sharing stage with him and campaigning in his favor. Daughters of Jharkhand should see it for themselves,” she said.

Questioning the BJP government for the state of poverty in Jharkhand, Vadra said, “There are different types of minerals in Jharkhand, yet poverty is prevalent here. Little girls are dying of hunger but instead of doing anything about it the BJP government is trying to deny it.”

“In Chhattisgarh, the Congress government is paying Rs 2500 for paddy, Jharkhand is getting Rs 1300. 27% reservation has been given to OBCs in Chhattisgarh, what did the BJP government in Jharkhand do?” she added

Polling for the fourth phase of the Jharkhand Assembly elections took place on Monday, with 62 per cent people exercising their franchise. Polling in the first three phases to 13, 20 and 17 seats took place on November 30, 7 and 12, respectively. The last and fifth phase for 16 seats will be held on December 20.

The counting of votes for the 81-seat Assembly will take place on December 23.

