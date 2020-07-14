‘Powerful Congress leader’ requested to extend Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s stay at govt accommodation, claims Union minister

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri Tuesday claimed that a “powerful Congress leader” had requested him to extend the stay of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at her 35, Lodhi Estate bungalow by allocating it to another INC leader.

“Facts speak for themselves! A powerful Congress leader with much clout in the Party called me on 4 July 2020 at 12:05 pm to request that 35, Lodhi Estate be allotted to another INC MP so that Priyanka Vadra can stay on. Let’s not sensationalise everything please,” Puri tweeted.

Vadra, however, remained firm on her statement that she did not make any such request. “If someone called you Mr Puri, I thank them for their concern, and thank you for your consideration as well but it still does not change the facts: I have made no such request, and I am making no such request. As I said, I will be vacating the house by the 1st of August as required in the eviction letter,” she said in a tweet.

Puri’s remark comes in response to Vadra’s claim that she did not seek more time to vacate the government accommodation. Taking to Twitter, she had termed as “Fake news”, reports that she has requested the government to grant her extension and that she has been granted one.

“This is FAKE NEWS. I have not made any such request to the government. As per the eviction letter handed to me on the 1st of July, I will be vacating the government accommodation at 35 Lodhi Estate by the 1st of August,” she said in a tweet.

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Development had last week served a notice to Vadra to vacate the bungalow before August 1 as she no longer comes under Special Protection Group (SPG) security cover. Priyanka and her family were allotted the Type 6B bungalow in 1997 as she was an SPG protectee.

In November last year, the BJP-led central government had downgraded the security cover for Congress president Sonia Gandhi and her children, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra, based on the threat assessment by security agencies. The three were under SPG cover since the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in 1991.

The Gandhis now have CRPF Z-plus security cover.

