Priyanka Gandhi Vadra uses cricket analogy to take swipe at Centre over slowdown

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Friday used cricket analogy to take a swipe at the Centre over the economic slowdown, saying it is important to focus on the ball till the end for a catch otherwise one will blame Ola and Uber, and gravity responsible for the loss.

Taking to Twitter, Priyanka shared a small clip from a Sri Lanka Vs Australia match and said: “It is important to maintain focus on the ball till the end if one wants to catch the ball. Else you will put the blame on gravity and hold Ola and Uber responsible among others. Issued in public interest for the sake of India’s economic development.”

The Congress leader was referring to the recent statements made by Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Piyush Goyal on the state of the economy.

While speaking in Chennai earlier this week, Sitharaman had claimed that the slowdown in India’s automobile market is due to the “mindset of millennials”, who now prefer to travel by app-based cab services.

The finance minister said that the slowdown in auto sales can be traced back to a number of factors, including the transition to Bharat Stage VI emission norms, higher registration fees – and studies that point to millennials not wanting to commit to EMIs to buy a vehicle and instead preferring cab and Metro services.

Goyal, on the other hand, said one should not be “obsessed with calculations“. “Don’t get into the calculations that you see on television: Oh, if you’re looking at a $5 trillion economy, the country will have to grow at 12 per cent. Today it’s growing at 6-7 per cent. Don’t get into those maths. Those maths have never helped Einstein discover gravity,” he had said.

While it was Isaac Newton who formulated the law of universal gravitation in late 17th century, gravity is most accurately described by the general theory of relativity proposed by Albert Einstein in 1915 which describes gravity not as a force, but as a consequence of the curvature of space-time caused by the uneven distribution of mass.