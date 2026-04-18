‘They deserved this shock’: Priyanka Gandhi’s ‘Black Day’ dig at BJP after delimitation vote loss

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday said the BJP government at the Centre had lost the trust of the public. “It’s a Black Day for them (Centre) because they’ve felt a shock for the first time, which they deserved,” she said.

#WATCH | Delhi: Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi says, “It’s a Black Day for them (centre) because they’ve felt a shock for the first time, which they deserved. The problems of women today are growing exponentially. The struggle is growing. Women aren’t fools. They see everything.… pic.twitter.com/Q9mAXYZ6i8 — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2026

Vadra also said the government’s failure to pass the women’s reservation and delimitation Bills reflected the “loss of trust”. She said the BJP wanted to attach more weight to the bigger states, especially those in the North, than those in the South, using the delimitation bill. “If they are able to do this, it will create a major crisis in India… We want status quo to be maintained… seats should be proportionate,” she said.

Vadra further said there was no reason to celebrate the defeat of the government over the passage of the women’s quota Bill.

ALSO READ | The day BJP government suffered its first major legislative defeat: High drama, quiet certainty, and a fall

“There is no sense of celebration in this. If anything, we believe we have protected democracy, because their conspiracy was entirely different. I clearly explained in my speech what their plan was. We have defeated their conspiracy on delimitation,” she said outside Parliament on Saturday.

She asserted that the Opposition alliance unanimously wants the earlier law (2023) on women’s reservation to be implemented. “You issued a notification just two days ago, after doing nothing for three years. Now, implement it. We have no objection. As far as women’s reservation is concerned, we have firmly stood in support of it. But the way this has been brought forward, and the kind of conspiracy they are attempting against our democracy and the unityof our country, we can never support that,” Vadra said at a press conference later.

‘BJP wanted political credit’

She further claimed that the Bill was introduced by the government only to get political credit. “The things they attached to it, delimitation, the 2011 census… it’s very clear that they knew this bill was not going to be able to be passed. They just wanted the political credit,” she said.

“I think it’s a conspiracy that somehow they need to stay in power… So, to achieve this, they’re planning how to permanently stay in power using women… They thought that if it was passed, they’d win. If it’s not passed, they’ll become the saviours of women by branding other parties as anti-women… We know that becoming a savior for women isn’t easy,” Vadra told mediapersons outside Parliament.